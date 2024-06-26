Left Menu

India's Sweet Spot: Growth Amid Global Turmoil

Senior economist Dr. Surjit Bhalla, speaking at the India Global Forum, highlighted India's current economic growth amidst global uncertainty. Pointing to political stability and successful governmental policies like the PLI scheme, he expressed confidence in sustained growth for the next decade. Fellow experts echoed his optimism, citing recent positive election outcomes.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:46 IST
India's Sweet Spot: Growth Amid Global Turmoil
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Senior economist Dr. Surjit Bhalla emphasized India's unique position of economic growth during his address at the India Global Forum. He attributed this positive trajectory to political stability, advantageous policies, and international cooperation.

Bhalla, former Executive Director at the IMF, confidently outlined the promising outlook, noting the significant impact of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme on manufacturing over the past years. He highlighted the need for policy adjustments in foreign investment dispute resolutions for continued growth.

Fellow panelists, including Chris Rogers and Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, supported Bhalla's views, linking India's growth to the recent smooth elections. Sanjeev Sanyal from PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council added that supply-side reforms will further India's mission to become a developed economy by 2047. The IGF London event underscored collaborative opportunities between India and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024