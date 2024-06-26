India's Sweet Spot: Growth Amid Global Turmoil

Senior economist Dr. Surjit Bhalla emphasized India's unique position of economic growth during his address at the India Global Forum. He attributed this positive trajectory to political stability, advantageous policies, and international cooperation.

Bhalla, former Executive Director at the IMF, confidently outlined the promising outlook, noting the significant impact of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme on manufacturing over the past years. He highlighted the need for policy adjustments in foreign investment dispute resolutions for continued growth.

Fellow panelists, including Chris Rogers and Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, supported Bhalla's views, linking India's growth to the recent smooth elections. Sanjeev Sanyal from PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council added that supply-side reforms will further India's mission to become a developed economy by 2047. The IGF London event underscored collaborative opportunities between India and the UK.

