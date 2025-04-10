Constructive Talks Signal Hope for Turkey's Peace Process

In a move that could reshape the future of Turkey, the pro-Kurdish DEM party met with President Tayyip Erdogan in a notably optimistic atmosphere. The discussions centered around advancing the peace process, pivotal in resolving the decades-long conflict.

The talks are part of a comprehensive effort to bring an end to the 40-year insurgency by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group that has been at odds with the Turkish government.

The meeting follows the PKK's recent declaration of a ceasefire, a decision made after Abdullah Ocalan, the group's imprisoned leader, called for disarmament. This initiative sets a hopeful tone for future negotiations and potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)