Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Faces Power Bill Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in a controversy over unpaid electricity bills amounting to Rs 90,384, including past dues, in Himachal Pradesh. She accused the government of inflated bills, while a state minister claimed she avoids payments and criticizes publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:10 IST
Kangana Ranaut Faces Power Bill Controversy in Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut finds herself at the center of a power bill controversy in Himachal Pradesh. According to state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, Ranaut has accumulated unpaid electricity bills totaling Rs 90,384 over two months.

The BJP MP for Mandi recently criticized the Congress government for what she described as inflated electricity bills, mentioning a Rs 1 lakh bill for a residence she seldom uses. Her comments quickly went viral online.

Singh responded by accusing Ranaut of playing mischief by not paying her electricity bills and then publicly criticizing the government. The HPSEB clarified that the large bill includes previous dues and pointed out that her home's electric load is significantly higher than average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025