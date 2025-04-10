Kangana Ranaut Faces Power Bill Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut finds herself at the center of a power bill controversy in Himachal Pradesh. According to state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, Ranaut has accumulated unpaid electricity bills totaling Rs 90,384 over two months.

The BJP MP for Mandi recently criticized the Congress government for what she described as inflated electricity bills, mentioning a Rs 1 lakh bill for a residence she seldom uses. Her comments quickly went viral online.

Singh responded by accusing Ranaut of playing mischief by not paying her electricity bills and then publicly criticizing the government. The HPSEB clarified that the large bill includes previous dues and pointed out that her home's electric load is significantly higher than average.

