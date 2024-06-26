Left Menu

Tata Motors Eyes Major Market Expansion by 2030

Tata Motors aims to capture 18-20% of the Indian passenger vehicle market by 2030, driven by new model launches, including electric vehicles. With upcoming stringent CAFE III norms, EVs and CNG vehicles are expected to rise. The company plans significant investments and new product offerings to achieve this goal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:52 IST
Tata Motors is strategizing to grab a substantial 18-20% share of the Indian passenger vehicle market by 2030. This ambitious target is coupled with the launch of new models encompassing both conventional engines and electric vehicles, according to top company executive Shailesh Chandra.

Chandra highlighted that the upcoming CAFE III norms, set to be enforced from 2027, will pivot the market towards electric and CNG vehicles, driving growth. He noted, 'We have considered future trends and expect the passenger vehicle market to hit 6 million units annually by FY30.' Factors like increasing disposable income and shorter vehicle ownership periods will fuel this growth.

To meet these objectives, Tata Motors plans to expand its product range and invest Rs 16,000-18,000 crore in the electric vehicle segment over the next five to six years. The company also intends to demerge its commercial and passenger vehicle segments to capitalize on growth opportunities more effectively.

