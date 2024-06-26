Left Menu

Ather Energy Boosts Maharashtra's Economy with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is setting up a new production facility in Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The plant will manufacture electric two-wheelers and battery packs, generating 4,000 jobs. This new unit will enhance market reach and logistics efficiency for the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is planning to invest over Rs 2,000 crore to establish its third manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Located at Bidkin in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), the new plant will produce both electric two-wheelers and battery packs, a strategic move to bolster Ather's market presence and logistics efficiency, the company announced.

The Maharashtra government's involvement signals a big leap for the state's automotive sector. 'This state-of-the-art plant will generate employment for around 4,000 people and manufacture up to 1 million units of vehicles and battery packs annually,' Fadnavis noted in a social media post.

