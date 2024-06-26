Left Menu

India Backs Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring Deal for Economic Revival

India welcomed Sri Lanka's debt restructuring agreement with creditor nations and pledged ongoing support for its economic recovery. As a co-chair of the Official Creditors Committee, India has been instrumental in the process, including through significant financial aid and promoting long-term investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:24 IST
India Backs Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring Deal for Economic Revival
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday welcomed Sri Lanka's debt restructuring agreement with a group of creditor nations, pledging continued support for the island nation's economic recovery, notably through long-term investments.

India, a co-chair of the Official Creditors Committee (OCC) formed last year, has played a key role in finalizing a debt restructuring plan. The Sri Lankan government announced it has secured a $5.8 billion debt restructuring deal with bilateral lenders, including India and China.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, 'After several rounds of engagements, the OCC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on debt restructuring on June 26,' adding that this milestone exemplifies Sri Lanka's progress in stabilizing its economy. The MEA highlighted India's role, mentioning its unprecedented $4 billion financial support and its early assurances to the IMF, which facilitated Sri Lanka's IMF program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024