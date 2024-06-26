Tragedy Strikes Medellin's Metrocable: Cable Car Plunge Kills One, Injures 12

A tragic accident unfolded in Medellin, Colombia, as a cable car from the city's public transportation system plunged onto a sidewalk, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuring 12 others. The incident took place near a station platform on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Medellin Mayor Federico Gutiérrez revealed that ten individuals were aboard the gondola-style car when it fell. The city's widely-used Metrocable system connects several low-income neighborhoods built on steep hills.

According to Metrocable manager Tomás Elejalde, the cable car hit another cabin during its descent before failing near a station in the northeastern area of the city. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation as officials seek answers.

