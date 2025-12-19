Colombia Secures Major TES Securities Deal with Foreign Investor

In a significant financial maneuver, Colombia has executed a direct sale of local TES securities valued at 23 trillion pesos ($5.94 billion) to a foreign investor, as confirmed by the country's Finance Ministry on Friday.

The ministry highlighted that this substantial sale is part of a strategic approach to reduce the nation's financing requirements leading up to 2026, thereby buoying Colombia's financial stability and future fiscal planning.

Currently, the exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 3,874.71 Colombian pesos, emphasizing the large scale and impact of this financial transaction.

