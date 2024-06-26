IndiGo Faces Rs 1 Lakh Fine for Visa Violations
IndiGo has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Bureau of Immigration for alleged visa-related violations. The airline stated that this penalty does not materially impact its financials, operations, or activities. Details remain undisclosed, but IndiGo is exploring an appeal against the order.
- Country:
- India
The Bureau of Immigration has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on IndiGo Airlines for purported visa-related violations.
According to a regulatory filing by IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, the fine will not have a significant impact on the company's financial status, operations, or other activities.
The penalty notice from the Bureau of Immigration, under the home ministry, was received on June 11, as per the company's disclosure on Tuesday. While specific details were not provided, IndiGo stated that the disclosure was delayed as it was 'exploring possibilities for filing of an appeal against the order'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SEBI bans former business TV anchor, imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on him; 8 others also barred from trading for 5 years
Why were USA penalised 5 penalty runs during T20 WC clash against India?
Mbappe wants to erase bad memory of decisive penalty miss and leave Euro 2024 as a champion
Binance Hit with Rs 18.82 Crore Penalty over Anti-Money Laundering Violations
China Threatens Death Penalty for Taiwan Independence: Rising Tensions