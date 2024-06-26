Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Rs 1 Lakh Fine for Visa Violations

IndiGo has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Bureau of Immigration for alleged visa-related violations. The airline stated that this penalty does not materially impact its financials, operations, or activities. Details remain undisclosed, but IndiGo is exploring an appeal against the order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:00 IST
The Bureau of Immigration has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on IndiGo Airlines for purported visa-related violations.

According to a regulatory filing by IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, the fine will not have a significant impact on the company's financial status, operations, or other activities.

The penalty notice from the Bureau of Immigration, under the home ministry, was received on June 11, as per the company's disclosure on Tuesday. While specific details were not provided, IndiGo stated that the disclosure was delayed as it was 'exploring possibilities for filing of an appeal against the order'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

