IndiGo Faces Rs 1 Lakh Fine for Visa Violations

The Bureau of Immigration has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on IndiGo Airlines for purported visa-related violations.

According to a regulatory filing by IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, the fine will not have a significant impact on the company's financial status, operations, or other activities.

The penalty notice from the Bureau of Immigration, under the home ministry, was received on June 11, as per the company's disclosure on Tuesday. While specific details were not provided, IndiGo stated that the disclosure was delayed as it was 'exploring possibilities for filing of an appeal against the order'.

