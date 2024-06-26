Telangana CM Appeals for Major Highway Upgrades

In a significant move aimed at enhancing Telangana's transportation infrastructure, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to elevate the southern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to National Highway status. He also called for the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway to six lanes.

Meeting with Gadkari in New Delhi, Reddy emphasized the need for new national highways and the rapid commencement of already declared highway projects. The CM highlighted that half of the land acquisition costs for the Sangareddy to Choutuppal stretch, spanning 158.645 km, will be covered by the state government. He further appealed for the Choutuppal to Sangareddy road to attain national highway status.

Additionally, Reddy urged the union minister to include these projects in the NHAI Annual Plan and to declare several other crucial routes as national highways. These include the Kalwakurthi to Nandyal road and the Hyderabad to Kalwakurthy route. The requests also encompassed the declaration of the Jagityal-Peddapalli-Manthani-Kataram state highway as a national highway and the sanctioning of 12 ROBs/RUBs under the 'Setu Bandhan' scheme.

