Union Minister Urges Telangana CM to Expedite Land Acquisition for National Highway Projects

In a significant development concerning Telangana's infrastructure, Union Minister of Coal and Mines and State BJP President, G Kishan Reddy, has appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to urgently address the stalled National Highway projects in the region. The primary concern remains the land acquisition process, which is hindering progress on projects valued at an estimated Rs 12,619.27 crore.

Highlighting the strides made since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the Union Minister noted that over 2,500 km of national highways have been constructed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He pointed out that additional projects spanning another 2,500 km are currently underway, alongside 16 sanctioned projects covering 691.52 km, yet are mired in land acquisition delays.

The minister emphasized that these projects necessitate 1,550.529 hectares of land. However, so far, only 904.097 hectares have been secured. Reddy's correspondence urged the state government to expedite the acquisition of the remaining 646.432 hectares, stressing the critical need for timely intervention to ensure project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)