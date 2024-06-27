UltraTech Cement Acquires Significant Stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement is set to acquire around 23% stake in India Cements for up to Rs 1,885 crore. This major investment will involve purchasing up to 7.06 crore equity shares at Rs 267 per share, as per a regulatory filing by UltraTech on Thursday.

India Cements reported a turnover of Rs 5,112 crore for the financial year 2023-24. UltraTech Cement boasts a consolidated capacity of 152.7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement with 24 integrated manufacturing units, 33 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and 8 bulk packaging terminals.

Following the announcement, UltraTech Cement shares were trading at Rs 11,680, up by 4.76% on the BSE, while India Cements shares surged by 10.04% to trade at Rs 289.35 apiece.

