Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Depot Network, Strengthens Cement Industry Partnerships

Kaushalya Logistics has expanded its depot network from 70 to over 100 locations, enhancing its capacity to meet increasing demand. The company reported a significant rise in cargo handling, particularly in the cement industry. Strategic partnerships with major cement companies have fueled this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:10 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Depot Network, Strengthens Cement Industry Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics has significantly increased its depot network, expanding from 70 to over 100 depots within four months. This expansion highlights the firm's strategy to boost its capacity to meet the growing demand in India's infrastructure and construction sectors.

The company's cargo handling experienced a notable uptick, managing 3-lakh tons of cement in March 2025, a 50% increase from February. This growth cements Kaushalya Logistics' status as a leading logistics partner for cement industry majors, reaching over 2,000 dealers nationwide.

Strengthening strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Adani Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Cement has been pivotal. These alliances have driven the company's expansion, enabling it to maintain operational efficiencies across various states in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025