Kaushalya Logistics Expands Depot Network, Strengthens Cement Industry Partnerships

Kaushalya Logistics has significantly increased its depot network, expanding from 70 to over 100 depots within four months. This expansion highlights the firm's strategy to boost its capacity to meet the growing demand in India's infrastructure and construction sectors.

The company's cargo handling experienced a notable uptick, managing 3-lakh tons of cement in March 2025, a 50% increase from February. This growth cements Kaushalya Logistics' status as a leading logistics partner for cement industry majors, reaching over 2,000 dealers nationwide.

Strengthening strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Adani Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Cement has been pivotal. These alliances have driven the company's expansion, enabling it to maintain operational efficiencies across various states in India.

