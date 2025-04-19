Cyber Swindler Nabbed: Trickster's Ruse in BSES Scam

A cyber fraud suspect was apprehended in Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 1 lakh. The accused, Bikash Mandal, posed as a BSES customer care executive, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on February 2, when the unsuspecting victim from RK Puram received a deceptive call after applying online for a BSES electricity connection transfer. The fraudster sent a verification link via WhatsApp, which led to unauthorized credit card transactions.

Following an investigation, police traced the digital evidence to Mandal in Deoghar. A swift operation resulted in his arrest and the recovery of critical evidence. Mandal, already notorious for similar offenses, is linked to a broader cybercrime network. Further inquiries are ongoing.

