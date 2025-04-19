Cyber Swindler Nabbed: Trickster's Ruse in BSES Scam
A 23-year-old man, Bikash Mandal, was apprehended in Jamtara for scamming a Delhi resident by impersonating a BSES executive. The fraud involved unauthorized credit card transactions totaling Rs 1 lakh. Mandal, a repeat offender, was part of a larger cybercrime ring. Investigation continues.
A cyber fraud suspect was apprehended in Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 1 lakh. The accused, Bikash Mandal, posed as a BSES customer care executive, police confirmed.
The incident occurred on February 2, when the unsuspecting victim from RK Puram received a deceptive call after applying online for a BSES electricity connection transfer. The fraudster sent a verification link via WhatsApp, which led to unauthorized credit card transactions.
Following an investigation, police traced the digital evidence to Mandal in Deoghar. A swift operation resulted in his arrest and the recovery of critical evidence. Mandal, already notorious for similar offenses, is linked to a broader cybercrime network. Further inquiries are ongoing.
