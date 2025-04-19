Left Menu

Cyber Swindler Nabbed: Trickster's Ruse in BSES Scam

A 23-year-old man, Bikash Mandal, was apprehended in Jamtara for scamming a Delhi resident by impersonating a BSES executive. The fraud involved unauthorized credit card transactions totaling Rs 1 lakh. Mandal, a repeat offender, was part of a larger cybercrime ring. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:05 IST
Cyber Swindler Nabbed: Trickster's Ruse in BSES Scam
cybercrime
  • Country:
  • India

A cyber fraud suspect was apprehended in Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 1 lakh. The accused, Bikash Mandal, posed as a BSES customer care executive, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on February 2, when the unsuspecting victim from RK Puram received a deceptive call after applying online for a BSES electricity connection transfer. The fraudster sent a verification link via WhatsApp, which led to unauthorized credit card transactions.

Following an investigation, police traced the digital evidence to Mandal in Deoghar. A swift operation resulted in his arrest and the recovery of critical evidence. Mandal, already notorious for similar offenses, is linked to a broader cybercrime network. Further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025