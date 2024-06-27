Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Soar Amid Anticipation of Key Inflation Data

Euro zone government bond yields have reached their highest levels in two weeks as investors await crucial inflation data from the U.S. and Europe. The yield on Germany's 10-year bond hit 2.471%, its highest since mid-June. Upcoming inflation reports and central bank forums are expected to influence future yield trends.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:26 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Soar Amid Anticipation of Key Inflation Data
AI Generated Representative Image

Euro zone government bond yields rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Thursday as investors looked ahead to inflation data due from the United States and Europe. The risk premium investors demand to hold French debt widened to within striking distance of a seven-year high hit almost two weeks ago, as markets looked towards the first round of parliamentary elections at the weekend.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose to 2.471% in early trading, the highest since June 14. It last stood 1 basis point (bp) higher at 2.463%. Yields move inversely to prices. Stronger-than-expected inflation prints from Australia and Canada this week have reminded markets that the battle against price rises is ongoing.

U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May is due on Friday, and is likely to guide Federal Reserve policy and have knock-on effects for other central banks. Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist for fixed income research at Danske Bank, said bond markets were giving back some of their gains clocked after French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections on June 9, which caused investors to flock to the safety of bonds, German debt in particular.

"Now we're seeing that basically, no news leads to higher rates," he said. "While we're waiting for something, we need to reprice somewhat back to where we were pre 9 June." France's 10-year bond yield rose to 3.264% in early trading, the highest since June 11, and was last up 3 bps. Italy's 10-year yield climbed to 4.041%, the highest since June 12.

The risk premium investors demand to hold French debt crept higher, with the so-called spread between French and German 10-year yields rising to 79 bps, near the more than 80 bp level hit on June 14. Italian bonds' spread over their German peers also rose, up to 157 bps. The spread hit its widest since mid-February on June 14 at 159 bps as investors bought German bonds.

Haines Christiansen said investors were also looking towards next week, when euro zone inflation figures for May will be released and the European Central Bank's annual Forum on Central Banking will take place in Portugal. France and Spain are among the countries to release inflation data tomorrow, ahead of the euro zone-wide number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024