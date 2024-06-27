Left Menu

UltraTech Buys Major Stake in India Cements; Stocks Skyrocket

Shares of India Cements Ltd surged over 11% after UltraTech Cement announced acquiring a 23% stake in the firm for up to Rs 1,885 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high while UltraTech's shares also rose significantly. The market valuation of both companies saw substantial growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:30 IST
UltraTech Buys Major Stake in India Cements; Stocks Skyrocket
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of India Cements Ltd skyrocketed over 11 percent on Thursday, buoyed by the announcement that UltraTech Cement will acquire approximately 23 percent of the Chennai-based firm for a total transaction of up to Rs 1,885 crore.

On the BSE, India Cements' stock soared by 13.70 percent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 299 and ultimately ended at Rs 293.15, marking an 11.49 percent increase. The shares also performed robustly on the NSE, climbing by 11 percent to settle at Rs 291.75, with an intraday peak of Rs 298.80.

The acquisition news significantly boosted India Cements' market valuation by Rs 935.9 crore, pushing it to Rs 9,084.64 crore. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement's shares jumped by 5.07 percent to close at Rs 11,714.80 on the BSE, after hitting a one-year peak of Rs 11,875.95 during intraday trading. On the NSE, UltraTech's stock climbed 5.44 percent to Rs 11,749.85, elevating its market value by Rs 16,318.77 crore to a staggering Rs 3,38,203.13 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024