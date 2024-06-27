Unlocking Airport Profits: New Strategies for India’s Aviation Boom

Indian airports could witness substantial profitability gains by focusing on non-aeronautical revenues, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India.

India, currently the third-largest domestic civil aviation market, is seeing a rise in air traffic, with airlines expanding their fleets and increasing routes, creating more opportunities for airports.

The consultancy, in a recent webinar, highlighted that airports operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) modes, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin, generate a significant portion of non-aero revenues but still have much potential to maximize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)