Left Menu

Unlocking Airport Profits: New Strategies for India’s Aviation Boom

Indian airports could significantly boost their profitability by focusing on non-aeronautical revenues, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India. With growing air traffic and fleet expansions, especially in PPP-operated airports, there's a substantial opportunity to adopt new pricing strategies and reflect demand on airport resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:52 IST
Unlocking Airport Profits: New Strategies for India’s Aviation Boom
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indian airports could witness substantial profitability gains by focusing on non-aeronautical revenues, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India.

India, currently the third-largest domestic civil aviation market, is seeing a rise in air traffic, with airlines expanding their fleets and increasing routes, creating more opportunities for airports.

The consultancy, in a recent webinar, highlighted that airports operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) modes, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin, generate a significant portion of non-aero revenues but still have much potential to maximize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024