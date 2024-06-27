Unlocking Airport Profits: New Strategies for India’s Aviation Boom
Indian airports could significantly boost their profitability by focusing on non-aeronautical revenues, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India. With growing air traffic and fleet expansions, especially in PPP-operated airports, there's a substantial opportunity to adopt new pricing strategies and reflect demand on airport resources.
India, currently the third-largest domestic civil aviation market, is seeing a rise in air traffic, with airlines expanding their fleets and increasing routes, creating more opportunities for airports.
The consultancy, in a recent webinar, highlighted that airports operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) modes, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin, generate a significant portion of non-aero revenues but still have much potential to maximize.
