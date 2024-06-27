Jio introduces new unlimited plans with higher tariff

Telecom service provider Jio on Thursday announced its new unlimited plans. The company said that the new plans will be available from July 3 and it will continue to provide the "best plans and best experience" to its users. The company has raised the prices of its existing plans from monthly to annual plans. There are six monthly plans. The existing monthly plan of Rs 155 has been revised to Rs 189 and there has been revision in other plans in the category. The two-month plan of Rs 470 has been revised to Rs 579, the three-month plan has been revised from Rs 395 to Rs 479.

The annual plan of Rs 2999 has been revised to Rs 3599. The company stated that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. "The new plans will be made effective on July 3, 2024 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," a Jio release said.

The company said that the Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries. With Jio True 5G - the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, India now leads the world in 5G. Nearly 85 per cent of the total 5G cells operational in India are by Jio. "With India's only Stand-Alone True 5G network, Jio continues to provide superlative 5G experience with truly unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost to its users," the release said.

It said that even today, 250 million feature phone users in India "remain stuck in the 2G era, unable to access digital services". "To empower these users with a Digital Life, 4G-enabled JioBharat/JioPhone was introduced. JioBharat/JioPhone users will continue to enjoy the existing tariffs," the release said.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said the introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. "Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customer first and will continue to invest for India," he said. Jio said that building on its core principle of leveraging the power of technology to deliver the best value and services to its users, it has also introduced two new applications.

"JioSafe - Quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, file transfer and more (priced at Rs 199 per month) and JioTranslate - AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice call, voice message, text and image (priced at Rs 99 per month)." Jio users will get both these applications (worth Rs 298/month) free for a year.

With Jio revising tariffs, other telecom operators may also raise tariffs soon. (ANI)

