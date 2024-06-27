Akasa Air Launches Direct Flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi

Akasa Air will commence direct flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on July 11, continuing its push into international markets. This will be the airline's fourth international destination since it began operations in August 2022.

The airline's launch of daily direct flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi aims to meet rising travel demand between India and the UAE. ''Enhanced connectivity will also drive inbound leisure and business travel,'' stated Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Akasa Air.

Akasa Air previously initiated international services with flights to Doha in March and has since announced routes to Jeddah and Riyadh. The airline also holds traffic rights for Kuwait and Medina.

