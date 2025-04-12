China Braces for Typhoon-Like Gales Disrupting Travel and Historic Sites

Northern China braced itself on Saturday as rare typhoon-like gales swept across the region. The sudden storm led to widespread travel disruptions, including the closure of several historic sites.

Driven by a cold vortex from Mongolia, the fierce winds caused temperatures to plummet. The gales, which began on Friday, were documented to reach speeds of up to 150 kph. In response, Beijing issued a high-level gale alert and urged its 22 million residents to stay indoors.

The unusual weather conditions not only disrupted air travel, resulting in the cancellation of 838 flights, but also impacted community events like the delayed half-marathon featuring humanoid robots. The phenomenon, exacerbated by climate change, sparked an outpour of concern on social media for workers out in the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)