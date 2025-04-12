Left Menu

China Braces for Typhoon-Like Gales Disrupting Travel and Historic Sites

Northern China, including Beijing, faced rare typhoon-like gales, causing travel disruptions and historic site closures. The winds brought snow, hailstones, and sandstorms. Residents were advised against travel, with flights canceled and a marathon postponed. The unusual weather highlighted climate change's impact on extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:08 IST
China Braces for Typhoon-Like Gales Disrupting Travel and Historic Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern China braced itself on Saturday as rare typhoon-like gales swept across the region. The sudden storm led to widespread travel disruptions, including the closure of several historic sites.

Driven by a cold vortex from Mongolia, the fierce winds caused temperatures to plummet. The gales, which began on Friday, were documented to reach speeds of up to 150 kph. In response, Beijing issued a high-level gale alert and urged its 22 million residents to stay indoors.

The unusual weather conditions not only disrupted air travel, resulting in the cancellation of 838 flights, but also impacted community events like the delayed half-marathon featuring humanoid robots. The phenomenon, exacerbated by climate change, sparked an outpour of concern on social media for workers out in the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025