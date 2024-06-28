Demat Account Hacked: Shares Worth Rs 1.26 Crore Stolen

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a probe after a man reported the hacking of his demat account, leading to the sale of shares worth Rs 1.26 crore. The alleged cybercrime occurred between January 2017 and December 2018. However, the delay in reporting has raised questions.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Manpada police station in Dombivli, the cybercriminals used fake IDs to open a bank account in the victim's name. Subsequently, they accessed his demat account to sell 9,210 shares of a renowned paint company.

The proceeds from the unauthorized sales were then funneled into the fraudulent bank account. Police are currently working to trace the perpetrators behind this significant financial fraud.

