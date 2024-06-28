Bus Blaze in Cuttack: Miraculous Escape for Passengers

A bus caught fire in the CDA area of Cuttack city on Friday, according to a fire official.

Fortunately, no passenger was hurt in the incident. The bus, which was traveling from Puri to Cuttack, suddenly ignited at CDA Sector-9. Preliminary reports suggest a few passengers were on board the 'Mo' bus, a state government service, when the fire erupted. Thankfully, everyone safely evacuated.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjiv Behera reported that the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine and promptly stopped the bus, instructing passengers to disembark. The initial response came from the Bidanasi fire station, followed by another team from Cuttack city, successfully extinguishing the fire.

Although the bus was almost entirely gutted, the swift actions of firefighters prevented casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)