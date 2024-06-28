Left Menu

Bus Blaze in Cuttack: Miraculous Escape for Passengers

A bus traveling from Puri to Cuttack caught fire at CDA Sector-9. All passengers were safely evacuated before the bus was gutted. Fire teams quickly controlled the blaze, but the cause remains unknown.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:26 IST
Bus Blaze in Cuttack: Miraculous Escape for Passengers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A bus caught fire in the CDA area of Cuttack city on Friday, according to a fire official.

Fortunately, no passenger was hurt in the incident. The bus, which was traveling from Puri to Cuttack, suddenly ignited at CDA Sector-9. Preliminary reports suggest a few passengers were on board the 'Mo' bus, a state government service, when the fire erupted. Thankfully, everyone safely evacuated.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjiv Behera reported that the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine and promptly stopped the bus, instructing passengers to disembark. The initial response came from the Bidanasi fire station, followed by another team from Cuttack city, successfully extinguishing the fire.

Although the bus was almost entirely gutted, the swift actions of firefighters prevented casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024