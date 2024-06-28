Left Menu

Mumbai-Goa Highway Dispute Halts Maharashtra Legislative Council

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for an hour following a dispute over delays on the Mumbai-Goa highway. NCP legislator Vikram Kale raised concerns about the slow progress on the four-laning and concretisation work. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan assured progress, but opposition leaders voiced dissatisfaction.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:10 IST
Mumbai-Goa Highway Dispute Halts Maharashtra Legislative Council
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Council experienced a disruption on Friday over issues related to the Mumbai-Goa highway construction.

NCP legislator Vikram Kale brought attention to delays in the four-laning and concretisation. Responding, Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan mentioned that substantial progress had been made, claiming 72 per cent completion on the Panvel-Indapur stretch and 85 per cent between Indapur and Zarap. Chavan assured the council of a December completion date.

However, Chavan also revealed disruptions caused by banned contractors and complicit state officials. In response, opposition leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the state's actions, leading Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to adjourn the house for an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024