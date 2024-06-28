Mumbai-Goa Highway Dispute Halts Maharashtra Legislative Council
The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for an hour following a dispute over delays on the Mumbai-Goa highway. NCP legislator Vikram Kale raised concerns about the slow progress on the four-laning and concretisation work. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan assured progress, but opposition leaders voiced dissatisfaction.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Legislative Council experienced a disruption on Friday over issues related to the Mumbai-Goa highway construction.
NCP legislator Vikram Kale brought attention to delays in the four-laning and concretisation. Responding, Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan mentioned that substantial progress had been made, claiming 72 per cent completion on the Panvel-Indapur stretch and 85 per cent between Indapur and Zarap. Chavan assured the council of a December completion date.
However, Chavan also revealed disruptions caused by banned contractors and complicit state officials. In response, opposition leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the state's actions, leading Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to adjourn the house for an hour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar files papers as NCP candidate for Rajya Sabha election.
Sunetra Pawar Files for Rajya Sabha: NCP's Strategic Move
Yugendra Pawar in the Race? NCP (SP) Decisions Await Baramati
Verbal Joust: BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP Clash Over Organiser Article
Sunetra Pawar's Nomination for Rajya Sabha: A Collective Decision Amidst NCP Politics