Mumbai-Goa Highway Dispute Halts Maharashtra Legislative Council

The Maharashtra Legislative Council experienced a disruption on Friday over issues related to the Mumbai-Goa highway construction.

NCP legislator Vikram Kale brought attention to delays in the four-laning and concretisation. Responding, Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan mentioned that substantial progress had been made, claiming 72 per cent completion on the Panvel-Indapur stretch and 85 per cent between Indapur and Zarap. Chavan assured the council of a December completion date.

However, Chavan also revealed disruptions caused by banned contractors and complicit state officials. In response, opposition leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the state's actions, leading Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to adjourn the house for an hour.

