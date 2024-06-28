Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cab Driver Dies Amid Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

A fatal incident occurred at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 when a portion of the canopy collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in one death and six injuries. Emergency services and officials are on-site, and flight departures have been suspended as rescue operations continue.

Updated: 28-06-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:53 IST
A fatal incident struck Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport early Friday when a section of the canopy at Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy downpour. The collapse resulted in the death of a taxi driver, Ramesh Kumar, and left six others injured, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu arrived at the terminal to assess the situation personally, emphasizing that injured individuals are receiving necessary medical attention. He reassured the public that the situation is being closely monitored.

Flight operations at Terminal-1 have been suspended until further notice, creating disruptions for passengers. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued statements, advising affected passengers of alternative arrangements as rescue operations persist.

