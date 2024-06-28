Tata Steel Battles Union Strike: Legal Action Initiated

Tata Steel announced on Friday that it has been compelled to initiate legal proceedings to question the legality of a strike ballot by the steelworkers' union, as it warned of potential disruptions to its blast furnace operations in Port Talbot.

The Mumbai-based steel giant originally planned to shut down one furnace by June's end and a second by September. However, Unite the Union's planned strike, set to begin on July 8, could expedite these closures.

"In light of the Unite Union's decision to call for strike action from July 8, Tata Steel is regrettably forced to take legal steps to challenge the validity of the union's ballot," a Tata Steel spokesperson stated.

"If we cannot ensure safe and stable operations during the strike period, we will be left with no option but to halt or pause heavy-end operations—including our blast furnaces—at the Port Talbot site. While this decision is not taken lightly due to its significant impact on the supply chain, our commitment to safety remains paramount," the spokesperson emphasized.

The company urged Unite to reconsider its industrial action and join other unions, like Community and GMB, in evaluating Tata Steel's proposed memorandum of understanding. This proposal includes comprehensive employee support programs, training, and skill development initiatives.

The company reiterated its commitment to a just transition and plans for a £1.25 billion investment in low-CO2 steelmaking, contingent on government-backed grant funding, to secure a sustainable future for Tata Steel in the UK.

In contrast, Unite's general secretary, Sharon Graham, stated the union is "fighting for the future of the steel industry" and called for deferring decisions until after the general election on July 4, citing promised investments from the Opposition Labour Party.

Graham highlighted that Tata's threat to advance the shutdown of its blast furnaces is part of a series of intimidation tactics that will not deter the union's campaign to secure the steelmaking industry's future for thousands of workers in Port Talbot and South Wales.

