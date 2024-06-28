Chili's American Grill Opens 21st Indian Outlet in Ludhiana

Chili's American Grill® has officially opened its doors at Sunview Plaza, Ludhiana, marking the restaurant chain's 21st location in India. This new venue brings Chili's signature casual dining experience to the vibrant city, featuring a unique blend of contemporary and industrial design elements.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 144 guests, offering both indoor and outdoor seating options. Known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, Chili's menu includes favorites like sizzling fajitas and handcrafted Big Mouth burgers. The restaurant is open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., making it a convenient dining destination.

With pricing at Rs. 1200 for a meal for two, Chili's promises an affordable yet high-quality dining experience. Follow Chili's India on Instagram for updates and promotions, and visit the new location to experience the vibrant Tex-Mex culinary offerings.

