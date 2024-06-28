Left Menu

Chili's American Grill Opens 21st Indian Outlet in Ludhiana

Chili's American Grill® has inaugurated its newest restaurant at Sunview Plaza, Ludhiana, marking its 21st location in India. The venue features contemporary and industrial design elements and can seat 144 guests. Diners can enjoy Tex-Mex favorites from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an affordable price of Rs. 1200 for two.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Chili's American Grill® has officially opened its doors at Sunview Plaza, Ludhiana, marking the restaurant chain's 21st location in India. This new venue brings Chili's signature casual dining experience to the vibrant city, featuring a unique blend of contemporary and industrial design elements.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 144 guests, offering both indoor and outdoor seating options. Known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, Chili's menu includes favorites like sizzling fajitas and handcrafted Big Mouth burgers. The restaurant is open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., making it a convenient dining destination.

With pricing at Rs. 1200 for a meal for two, Chili's promises an affordable yet high-quality dining experience. Follow Chili's India on Instagram for updates and promotions, and visit the new location to experience the vibrant Tex-Mex culinary offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

