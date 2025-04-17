Left Menu

Odisha Government Engineer Arrested in Massive Corruption Scandal

Assistant Executive Engineer Rama Chandra Satpathy was arrested in Odisha for corruption. Properties and assets far exceeding his income were found, including buildings and plots. The Vigilance Department seized cash from his son-in-law, a medical officer, and his family members were also implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Executive Engineer, Rama Chandra Satpathy, was apprehended in Odisha on corruption charges on Thursday, authorities disclosed.

Officials alleged that Satpathy, posted in Athamallick block, Angul district, violated the Prevention of Corruption Act. His assets included a double-storeyed residence in Dhenkanal and 22 high-value plots in Cuttack and Dhenkanal.

The Vigilance Department discovered Rs 23.95 lakh at the residence of his son-in-law, Tapan Kumar Tripathy, a community health centre officer in Junagarh. Further investigations revealed Satpathy owned assets 226% beyond his known income. His spouse and daughter also faced charges, an officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

