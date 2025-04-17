Left Menu

Chaos at Florida State University: Shooting Incident Unfolds

A suspect is in police custody after a shooting at Florida State University, where multiple victims were reported. Details on the victims' injuries are currently unknown, and no further information on the person in custody has been disclosed. The investigation is ongoing, with sources remaining anonymous.

Tallahassee | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:17 IST
A suspect is now in police custody following a shooting incident at Florida State University, as confirmed by a source familiar with the matter to The Associated Press.

While multiple victims were reported, the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time. Further details about the suspect in custody are yet to be released by authorities.

The source, who provided this information on the condition of anonymity, was not authorized to discuss the details publicly due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

