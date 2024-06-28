Empowering MSMEs: Strategies for Success Unveiled at Infomerics Analytics Webinar

On World MSME Day, Infomerics Analytics & Research held a webinar titled 'Empowering MSME Success: Insights & Strategies for MSMEs Unlocking Potential.' The event aimed at exploring solutions for the growth and challenges of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) brought together a distinguished panel of experts.

Mr. Mohit Rana, CEO of Infomerics Analytics, kicked off the webinar, emphasizing the importance of MSMEs in both global and Indian economies. He pointed out that India's MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP and 40% to exports. Despite these contributions, the sector faces significant challenges, particularly in credit availability and technological adaptation.

The panel, including notable experts from Canara Bank, SIDBI, and Stenn, discussed various strategies and government initiatives aimed at MSME upliftment. A key takeaway was the need for a shift from collateral-based lending to cash-flow-based processes and the potential of digitalization in easing credit issues.

