Airlines Urged to Control Airfare Surge Amid Delhi Airport Incident
The civil aviation ministry has directed airlines to prevent abnormal airfare increases following the partial roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1. The incident prompted the temporary suspension of T1 operations, cancellations, and shifts to Terminals 2 and 3. The ministry advised airlines to ensure rescheduling without penalty fees.
In the wake of the roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, the civil aviation ministry on Friday issued a directive to airlines to manage airfares diligently. This move comes as operations at T1 have been temporarily suspended, leading to disruptions.
The unfortunate incident, which occurred around 5 am, resulted in one fatality and six injuries. The impact has led airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet to shift their operations to Terminals 2 and 3 for the time being, causing cancellations and rescheduling of flights.
In light of these developments, a ministry official stipulated that airlines should avoid any abnormal surge in ticket prices for flights to and from Delhi. Additionally, the ministry highlighted, via posts on X, that airlines should allow cancellations and rescheduling without imposing any penal charges.
