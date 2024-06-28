FAA Investigates Southwest Airlines Runway Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it will investigate a Southwest Airlines flight that departed from a temporarily closed runway in Maine earlier this week.

The FAA said on Tuesday an airport vehicle exited the runway before Southwest Flight 4805, a Boeing 737, began its takeoff roll and departed around 5:45 a.m. local time (0945 GMT). Southwest said it is engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA to understand the circumstances of the departure. After the incident the plane continued safely to Baltimore, Southwest said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)