FAA Investigates Southwest Airlines Runway Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to investigate a Southwest Airlines flight that took off from a temporarily closed runway in Maine. The incident occurred when an airport vehicle exited the runway just before the Boeing 737 began its takeoff. Despite the mishap, the plane continued safely to Baltimore.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:06 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it will investigate a Southwest Airlines flight that departed from a temporarily closed runway in Maine earlier this week.

The FAA said on Tuesday an airport vehicle exited the runway before Southwest Flight 4805, a Boeing 737, began its takeoff roll and departed around 5:45 a.m. local time (0945 GMT). Southwest said it is engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA to understand the circumstances of the departure. After the incident the plane continued safely to Baltimore, Southwest said.

