ET Edge successfully concludes the 11th edition of ET NOW Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], June 29: ET Edge on the 28th June 2024 in Delhi concluded the 11th edition of ET Now Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit in collaboration with Mahindra Logistics, strategic partner Oracle, and co-presented by DTDC Express.

The summit witnessed the presence of 800+ delegates from across the country. It was graced by Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, GOI; Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, GOI; and industry captains like Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics; Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express; Kanwar Singh, CFO, Oracle India; Peeyush Kaushik, VP - Business Leader & Head of Healthcare Innovation Centre, Philips; Kami Vishwanathan, President, FedEx among a host of other luminaries. Through a diverse range of conversations - keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and masterclasses on a variety of industry-relevant topics, the summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and experts to share and explore insights on sustainability and transformative technologies that are reimagining the future of the supply chain and logistics industry.

On the sidelines of the Summit, an expo showcased innovations in supply chain management, giving organizations a platform to display their offerings and innovations, and engage with industry peers and leaders. Speaking at the event, Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India said "Building future-ready infrastructure is imperative as we strive toward our goal of becoming a developed nation. With aspirations to achieve a USD 32.8 trillion economy by 2047, initiatives launched in 2021 and 2022 have accelerated efforts to bolster logistics and supply chain capabilities. Developing robust digital infrastructure is critical, and the country is making significant strides with several key programs underway and in development. Notably, there has been commendable progress in improving the Ease of Doing Business. Initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy are aimed at comprehensive and integrated planning for infrastructure enhancement"

Rampraveen Swaminathan, the MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said "In the past year and a half, global markets have been influenced by several macro factors. Despite these challenges, various sectors have shown resilience, indicating a promising future for supply chains. Innovation will be crucial moving forward, especially in technology, service integration, and sustainability. Looking ahead, we anticipate numerous opportunities to capitalize on the competitive advantages of supply chains." While addressing the esteemed dignitaries, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and MD, SAIL, said "Supply chain professionals are the unsung heroes who keep the industrial world moving. Despite global challenges in recent years, they have shown resilience and kept the world running. The role of logistics and supply chains has evolved, emphasizing the need for collaboration to optimize operations. India's Gati Shakti program exemplifies efforts to enhance supply chain efficiency and leverage opportunities in real time."

The event concluded with the "ET Now Supply Chain Management and Logistics Awards" and "India's Impactful Supply Chain Leaders Awards". It felicitated the leaders and change-makers across a spectrum of categories in the supply chain universe for their incredible contribution and their unwavering commitment to the growth of the industry. Mahindra Logistics presents Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit 2024, strategic partner Oracle, Co-Presented by DTDC Express is a definitive platform that brought together industry leaders, pioneers, innovators, and disruptors to imagine a sustainable, profitable and efficient future.

