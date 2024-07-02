Left Menu

TN RISE: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the TN RISE - Women Start Up Council, aiming to economically and culturally liberate women. The initiative focuses on rural women entrepreneurs, offering market linkages, finance, and training through partnerships with firms like Flipkart and HP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:40 IST
TN RISE: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of TN RISE - Women Start Up Council was announced by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, aiming to economically and culturally empower women. The initiative, aimed at rural areas, promises to bolster women entrepreneurs by providing pivotal support.

Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the initiative as an extension of the Dravidian tradition, aimed at liberating women from economic and cultural enslavement. International organizations like the World Bank are also collaborating to support this cause financially.

TN RISE seeks to eliminate the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, offering market linkages, financing, and operational advice. Partnerships with companies like Flipkart and HP will provide essential training and guidance. The official launch also included the unveiling of the TN RISE logo and website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024