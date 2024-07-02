TN RISE: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the TN RISE - Women Start Up Council, aiming to economically and culturally liberate women. The initiative focuses on rural women entrepreneurs, offering market linkages, finance, and training through partnerships with firms like Flipkart and HP.
The launch of TN RISE - Women Start Up Council was announced by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, aiming to economically and culturally empower women. The initiative, aimed at rural areas, promises to bolster women entrepreneurs by providing pivotal support.
Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the initiative as an extension of the Dravidian tradition, aimed at liberating women from economic and cultural enslavement. International organizations like the World Bank are also collaborating to support this cause financially.
TN RISE seeks to eliminate the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, offering market linkages, financing, and operational advice. Partnerships with companies like Flipkart and HP will provide essential training and guidance. The official launch also included the unveiling of the TN RISE logo and website.
