Goa Open Innovation Challenge 2025: Empowering Startups for a Future-Ready Goa

The Government of Goa launched the Goa Open Innovation Challenge 2025 to unite startups, students, government bodies, and industry in creating technology-driven solutions across various sectors. The initiative, spearheaded by Minister Rohan A. Khaunte, aims to transform Goa into a sustainable innovation hub, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and local-global work integration.

Panaji | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:08 IST
The Government of Goa has unveiled the Goa Open Innovation Challenge 2025, an initiative aimed at driving technological advancements and fostering entrepreneurship across the state. Launched by Tourism and Information Technology Minister Rohan A. Khaunte, the program seeks to unite diverse sectors like tourism, waste management, and agriculture with innovative solutions.

Minister Khaunte emphasized the importance of self-reliance and sustainability, highlighting the challenge as a platform for startups to grow into job creators. The event featured expert-led masterclasses on fundraising and compliance for startups, emphasizing the state's commitment to nurturing a robust startup ecosystem.

Panel discussions underscored Goa's potential as a business hub, with its balanced quality of life and supportive ecosystem. With initiatives like the Goa Open Innovation Challenge, the state aims to become a leader in technology and innovation, providing fertile ground for new projects and scalable business opportunities.

