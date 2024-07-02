Karnataka Hits Milestone in Milk Production with One Crore Litres Daily
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka Milk Federation has achieved a milestone of procuring one crore litres of milk daily. He highlighted the historical growth from 90 lakh litres per day last year to the current figure. Opposition BJP criticized the government for increasing milk prices.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a significant milestone for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday, revealing that the dairy cooperative now procures one crore litres of milk daily from farmers.
"In May last year, the state's milk production stood at 90 lakh litres a day. Now, the KMF is procuring a record one crore litres a day, marking a milestone in the history of the federation," Siddaramaiah stated during the announcement.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the structural expansion of the KMF, noting that the state now boasts 15 milk unions, 15 mother dairies, and 16,000 societies of milk growers. Due to higher procurement, milk packet quantities have increased by 50 ML, with prices rising by Rs two recently. He explained this was due to the inability to turn away farmers' extra milk. The opposition BJP criticized the price hike, which Siddaramaiah rebutted by emphasizing the Rs 1,800 crore annual honorarium for milk producers.
