Air India Partners with IBS Software for Cargo Operations Digital Transformation

Air India collaborates with IBS Software to digitize and streamline its cargo operations using the iCargo solution. The partnership aims to enhance Air India's cargo management capabilities and support its growth plans. The initiative aligns with Air India's broader digital transformation strategy across its core business areas.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for the aviation industry, Air India has partnered with IBS Software, a renowned leader in SaaS solutions for the travel sector, to embark on a comprehensive digital transformation of its cargo operations.

According to a Tuesday statement by IBS Software, Air India has chosen the iCargo solution to bolster its ambitious growth plans and ongoing digital transformation. This fully integrated platform will digitize the airline's end-to-end cargo management, enabling streamlined operations and enhanced decision-making from sales to billing.

This strategic partnership underscores Air India's commitment to maintaining its status as a global aviation leader while laying the groundwork for future growth. Both parties aim to see the first end-to-end implementation within nine months, promising immediate business benefits and setting the stage for further enhancements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

