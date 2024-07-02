Air India Partners with IBS Software for Cargo Operations Digital Transformation

In a landmark move for the aviation industry, Air India has partnered with IBS Software, a renowned leader in SaaS solutions for the travel sector, to embark on a comprehensive digital transformation of its cargo operations.

According to a Tuesday statement by IBS Software, Air India has chosen the iCargo solution to bolster its ambitious growth plans and ongoing digital transformation. This fully integrated platform will digitize the airline's end-to-end cargo management, enabling streamlined operations and enhanced decision-making from sales to billing.

This strategic partnership underscores Air India's commitment to maintaining its status as a global aviation leader while laying the groundwork for future growth. Both parties aim to see the first end-to-end implementation within nine months, promising immediate business benefits and setting the stage for further enhancements.

