FSSAI Cracks Down on Misbranding: Protecting the Sanctity of 'Tea'

The FSSAI has warned food operators against misbranding non-Camellia sinensis blends as 'tea'. This includes 'Rooibos tea' and 'flower tea', which violate the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The directive mandates stringent compliance from all food business operators, both offline and online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is taking a bold stance against misleading labelling practices. Food business operators are being warned not to label herbal infusions and blends as 'tea' unless they are derived from Camellia sinensis, the true tea plant.

This crackdown follows findings that products like 'Rooibos tea' and 'herbal tea' were being marketed inappropriately, misguiding consumers. According to FSSAI regulations, the label 'tea' should be reserved solely for beverages made from Camellia sinensis, including variants such as green tea and instant tea.

FSSAI's directive demands strict compliance from all operators, including e-commerce platforms, to follow food safety laws. State officials have also been urged to ensure adherence to these rules across the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

