FSSAI Cracks Down on Misbranding: Protecting the Sanctity of 'Tea'

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is taking a bold stance against misleading labelling practices. Food business operators are being warned not to label herbal infusions and blends as 'tea' unless they are derived from Camellia sinensis, the true tea plant.

This crackdown follows findings that products like 'Rooibos tea' and 'herbal tea' were being marketed inappropriately, misguiding consumers. According to FSSAI regulations, the label 'tea' should be reserved solely for beverages made from Camellia sinensis, including variants such as green tea and instant tea.

FSSAI's directive demands strict compliance from all operators, including e-commerce platforms, to follow food safety laws. State officials have also been urged to ensure adherence to these rules across the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)