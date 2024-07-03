CII Karnataka Announces Vision for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth in 2024-25

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka has laid out a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming year, targeting sustainable, competitive, and inclusive growth.

At a recent press conference, Chairman N Venu emphasized initiatives aligning with the theme 'Globally Competitive Karnataka – Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.'

Key focus areas include technology and innovation, clean energy, and the strengthening of MSMEs. Collaboration with the government aims to foster an environment conducive to business growth, benefitting not just Bengaluru but also tier 2 and 3 cities across Karnataka.

