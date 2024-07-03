Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Rs 3.65 Lakh Crore Budget Amid Opposition Uproar

The Madhya Pradesh government presented the FY 2024-25 budget, featuring substantial allocations for infrastructure, women, and tribal initiatives. Despite disruptions by Congress over a nursing college scam, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced the sarvsparshi budget with no new taxes and highlighted increased investments in various sectors.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Rs 3.65 Lakh Crore Budget Amid Opposition Uproar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government tabled its budget for FY 2024-25 on Wednesday, detailing an ambitious outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore. Focused on infrastructure, women, and tribal developments, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda described the budget as 'sarvsparshi' (all-inclusive).

With no new taxes introduced, significant allocations include Rs 26,560 crore for women and child development and Rs 53,460 crore for infrastructure, reflecting a substantial increase from the previous year. Although the budget presentation faced disruptions from Congress over a nursing college scam, Devda emphasized efforts to double the budget size in five years through capital investments and initiatives aimed at improving per capita income and alleviating poverty.

Amidst political tension, the budget also highlighted cultural and tourism projects, including the 'Shri Krishna Pathey Yojana.' Despite opposition protests, Devda underscored the state's progress in reducing poverty and improving governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024