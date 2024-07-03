Madhya Pradesh Unveils Rs 3.65 Lakh Crore Budget Amid Opposition Uproar

The Madhya Pradesh government tabled its budget for FY 2024-25 on Wednesday, detailing an ambitious outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore. Focused on infrastructure, women, and tribal developments, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda described the budget as 'sarvsparshi' (all-inclusive).

With no new taxes introduced, significant allocations include Rs 26,560 crore for women and child development and Rs 53,460 crore for infrastructure, reflecting a substantial increase from the previous year. Although the budget presentation faced disruptions from Congress over a nursing college scam, Devda emphasized efforts to double the budget size in five years through capital investments and initiatives aimed at improving per capita income and alleviating poverty.

Amidst political tension, the budget also highlighted cultural and tourism projects, including the 'Shri Krishna Pathey Yojana.' Despite opposition protests, Devda underscored the state's progress in reducing poverty and improving governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)