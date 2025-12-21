Odisha Congress Protests Renaming of MGNREGA and Energy Policy
The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee plans protests against the renaming of MGNREGA and Tata Power's additional security deposit policy. Protests will include district-wide demonstrations and memorandum submissions to authorities. The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA, guarantees 125 days of rural employment annually. Congress criticizes government changes as exploitive.
The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced plans to stage widespread protests across the state in opposition to the recent government decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) as VB-G Ram G.
President Droupadi Murmu's signing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill has sparked opposition claims of exploitation, criticizing the alteration of provisions meant for rural employment.
Additionally, the Congress party will contest Tata Power's levy of an additional security deposit on domestic electricity, planning further protests on the issue and calling for consumer resistance.
