Odisha Congress Protests Renaming of MGNREGA and Energy Policy

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced plans to stage widespread protests across the state in opposition to the recent government decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) as VB-G Ram G.

President Droupadi Murmu's signing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill has sparked opposition claims of exploitation, criticizing the alteration of provisions meant for rural employment.

Additionally, the Congress party will contest Tata Power's levy of an additional security deposit on domestic electricity, planning further protests on the issue and calling for consumer resistance.

