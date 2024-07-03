CEAT Elevates Vishal Pawar to Senior VP of Global Sales

CEAT has announced a significant leadership change by promoting Vishal Pawar to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Supply Chain.

Pawar, who earlier served as Vice President leading replacement sales, will be succeeding Saurav Mukherjee, who has stepped down after over four years in the position.

Commenting on the leadership transition, CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said, 'His (Pawar) deep understanding of the industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership capabilities, makes him the perfect fit to drive our global sales and supply chain initiatives.'

