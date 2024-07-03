Left Menu

CEAT Elevates Vishal Pawar to Senior VP of Global Sales

CEAT has promoted Vishal Pawar to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Supply Chain. Pawar, who previously led replacement sales, succeeds Saurav Mukherjee following his four-year tenure. CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee praised Pawar's industry expertise and leadership skills in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:38 IST
CEAT has announced a significant leadership change by promoting Vishal Pawar to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Supply Chain.

Pawar, who earlier served as Vice President leading replacement sales, will be succeeding Saurav Mukherjee, who has stepped down after over four years in the position.

Commenting on the leadership transition, CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee said, 'His (Pawar) deep understanding of the industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership capabilities, makes him the perfect fit to drive our global sales and supply chain initiatives.'

