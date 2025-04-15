Madhya Pradesh Tops in Sports Promotion at Sportstar ACES Awards 2025

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accepted the prestigious Best State for Promotion of Sports Award at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2025. The accolade, presented by V.V. Rajasekhar Rao, editor of Sportstar, and Satish Mendon, national head, acknowledges the state's exemplary efforts in advancing sports.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has been proactive in developing sports infrastructure, with initiatives such as constructing one stadium per assembly constituency and assigning experienced sports teachers in educational institutions. These measures aim to elevate sports from grassroots to the state level. Chief Minister Yadav's leadership plays a pivotal role in these ongoing projects.

The award also highlights Madhya Pradesh's contributions to nurturing traditional sports and successfully implementing progressive sports policies. These deliberate actions have resulted in notable performances at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and National Games, marking the state's prominence on the sports map.

