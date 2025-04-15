Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tops in Sports Promotion at Sportstar ACES Awards 2025

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the Best State for Promotion of Sports Award at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2025. The award recognizes the state's initiatives in fostering sports infrastructure and policies, leading to remarkable achievements in various international and national sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Tops in Sports Promotion at Sportstar ACES Awards 2025
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accepted the prestigious Best State for Promotion of Sports Award at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2025. The accolade, presented by V.V. Rajasekhar Rao, editor of Sportstar, and Satish Mendon, national head, acknowledges the state's exemplary efforts in advancing sports.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has been proactive in developing sports infrastructure, with initiatives such as constructing one stadium per assembly constituency and assigning experienced sports teachers in educational institutions. These measures aim to elevate sports from grassroots to the state level. Chief Minister Yadav's leadership plays a pivotal role in these ongoing projects.

The award also highlights Madhya Pradesh's contributions to nurturing traditional sports and successfully implementing progressive sports policies. These deliberate actions have resulted in notable performances at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and National Games, marking the state's prominence on the sports map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025