Left Menu

Whiteland Corporation Invests ₹5000 Crore in Luxury Housing with Marriott International

Whiteland Corporation is investing ₹5000 crore to develop a luxurious housing project in Gurugram in partnership with Marriott International. The project, called Westin Residences, will feature around 1,600-1,800 branded homes. The development will occur in two phases, with 674 units launching in the first phase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:39 IST
Whiteland Corporation Invests ₹5000 Crore in Luxury Housing with Marriott International
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the luxury housing market in Gurugram, Whiteland Corporation is set to invest around ₹5000 crore in a new project. Teaming up with Marriott International, the development will be branded as 'Westin Residences' and promises a high-end living experience.

According to Navdeep Sardana, the founder of Whiteland Corporation, the project will feature 1,600 to 1,800 branded homes. The first phase will see the launch of 674 units, with prices starting from ₹5 crore per unit. The entire project spans a 20-acre plot on Dwarka Expressway and will be developed in two phases.

Marriott International, known for its global hospitality brand, will manage the property. This partnership underscores the strong demand for luxury homes in Gurugram and other major cities. With internal accruals funding the project, Whiteland Corporation is optimistic about its success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024