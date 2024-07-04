Whiteland Corporation Invests ₹5000 Crore in Luxury Housing with Marriott International

In a significant move to bolster the luxury housing market in Gurugram, Whiteland Corporation is set to invest around ₹5000 crore in a new project. Teaming up with Marriott International, the development will be branded as 'Westin Residences' and promises a high-end living experience.

According to Navdeep Sardana, the founder of Whiteland Corporation, the project will feature 1,600 to 1,800 branded homes. The first phase will see the launch of 674 units, with prices starting from ₹5 crore per unit. The entire project spans a 20-acre plot on Dwarka Expressway and will be developed in two phases.

Marriott International, known for its global hospitality brand, will manage the property. This partnership underscores the strong demand for luxury homes in Gurugram and other major cities. With internal accruals funding the project, Whiteland Corporation is optimistic about its success.

