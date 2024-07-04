Abhinav Kapoor Appointed CEO of Del Monte Foods

Left Menu

Del Monte Foods has named Abhinav Kapoor as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in FMCG and consumer businesses, Kapoor will oversee the company's senior leadership team and long-term strategy. Kapoor previously held significant roles at VIP Industries, Cavinkare, Britannia, Mondelez, and Marico.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:18 IST
Del Monte Foods announced on Thursday that Abhinav Kapoor has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kapoor brings over two decades of experience in sales and distribution within the FMCG and consumer business sectors.

In his new role, Kapoor will lead the senior leadership team and direct the long-term strategy for Del Monte Foods, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific. His previous roles include serving as Vice President of Sales at VIP Industries and Business Head of the foods & snacks division at Cavinkare.

He has also held key positions at Britannia Industries, Mondelez, and Marico. 'We are confident that he will successfully scale up operations in India, both in the B2B and B2C spaces, building on the strong organic growth across categories,' said Bharti Enterprises Joint Managing Director Harjeet Kohli.

