Lebanon Hosts Key Event on Contract Farming & B2B Matchmaking for Agri-Food

In a bid to revive Lebanon's agricultural sector amidst a prolonged economic crisis, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with QOOT, Lebanon's leading agri-food cluster, and the Ministry of Agriculture, hosted a pivotal event titled “Contract Farming & B2B Matchmaking: Connecting Farmers & Buyers for a Sustainable Agri-Food Future.” The event aimed to connect farmers with agri-food businesses, ensuring long-term business continuity and fostering stronger relationships between stakeholders.

Lebanon’s agricultural sector, severely impacted by years of economic instability, now faces additional challenges, including climate change, supply chain disruptions, and a weakened agricultural infrastructure. By facilitating early connections between farmers and businesses before production begins, the initiative seeks to secure buyers for farmers’ products, expand their market opportunities, and ultimately improve both profitability and job security.

“Lebanon’s agricultural sector thrives when farmers and agri-food companies connect to ensure products meet market demands,” stated Lebanon's Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani during his address at the event. “Through embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can overcome climate challenges, enhance exports, and invest in water-efficient crops and advanced technologies to strengthen resilience. Contract farming provides farmers with security and stability, paving the way for a prosperous agricultural future.”

Strengthening Business Continuity and Improving Resilience

One of the key elements of the event was to showcase how small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the agri-food sector could benefit from contract farming, which secures a consistent supply of raw materials for businesses while allowing farmers to receive support to upgrade their production practices and meet specific market demand.

This matchmaking event brought together farmers and businesses, providing a platform for them to explore new opportunities and form lasting partnerships. By addressing critical bottlenecks in the agricultural supply chain, such as sourcing, processing, and packaging, the initiative aims to help businesses navigate challenges, maintain steady production flows, and meet market demands. The collaboration of all involved parties is crucial for the sector’s growth and for ensuring access to sustainable markets.

Frank Mollen, the Netherlands Ambassador to Lebanon, emphasized the importance of international partnerships in strengthening Lebanon's agriculture. "The QOOT Cluster and its members represent the best of Lebanon’s agricultural potential. Through initiatives like the ILO PROSPECTS partnership, we can unlock new opportunities and help Lebanese farmers and companies thrive. The Netherlands will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Lebanon's agricultural sector,” he affirmed.

The Role of International Partnerships in Lebanon’s Agri-Food Future

International partners, such as the Netherlands and Sweden, have been instrumental in supporting Lebanon’s agricultural recovery through a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing both production and market access. Sweden's Ambassador to Lebanon, Jessica Svärdström, highlighted the potential of innovative, inclusive market models to boost both local production and Lebanon's export capacity. Through projects like the ILO BOUZOUR project, the goal is to not only safeguard existing jobs but also create new opportunities for marginalized groups, including Syrian refugees, while promoting gender inclusion and sustainable agricultural practices.

“By strengthening Lebanon’s agri-food sector through innovation and inclusive markets, we can enhance food security, create new job opportunities, and increase Lebanon's competitiveness in the global market,” said Ambassador Svärdström. “This initiative is vital to supporting both Lebanese communities and displaced populations, reinforcing both social and economic stability in the region.”

Navigating Challenges: Infrastructure Destruction and Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Lebanon’s southern regions and Bekaa Valley, key agricultural hubs, have faced significant setbacks due to the destruction of infrastructure, labor shortages, and supply chain challenges. In light of these setbacks, SMEs have been forced to seek suppliers from different parts of the country, including Mount Lebanon and the North. The ongoing crisis, coupled with regional instability, has only worsened the sector’s ability to maintain production and meet market needs.

The ILO's support measures, however, have been pivotal in addressing these disruptions. By facilitating contract farming and offering targeted interventions for farmers, including remote cultivation guidance and on-site field visits to monitor production quality, the project is working to mitigate risks such as disease outbreaks and subpar growth conditions. Furthermore, selected SMEs have tailored their strategies to better accommodate the realities of the current economic landscape.

Peter Rademaker, ILO Deputy Regional Director, discussed the critical nature of these interventions, emphasizing that enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening market access, and promoting decent working conditions are integral to reviving the sector. “Our goal is to improve productivity, ensure market access, and provide decent work opportunities to agricultural workers, all of which are essential for restoring Lebanon’s agriculture and unlocking its full potential,” said Rademaker.

Fostering Long-Term Business Relationships

The ongoing matchmaking process, supported by legal and technical experts, will involve at least 100 personalized B2B matchmaking activities between farmers and agri-food businesses. This process will last until August 2025, aiming to facilitate 30 formal contract agreements that will provide farmers with stable, long-term business relationships. The commitment to these partnerships is expected to result in increased productivity, higher quality products, and better financial outcomes for both farmers and SMEs.

Nadine Khoury, President of the QOOT Board of Directors, underscored the importance of collaboration between farmers, agri-food producers, and the Ministry of Agriculture to drive innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable practices. “QOOT is building key synergies to ensure that every farmer and agrifood business can access the tools and knowledge needed to succeed. This collaboration is vital for positioning Lebanon as a leading agri-food nation in the Mediterranean,” Khoury said.

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable Agri-Food Future

The ultimate goal of this initiative is to establish a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector in Lebanon—one that not only meets local demands but also expands Lebanon’s reach in international markets. By fostering long-term relationships, upgrading production practices, and providing access to new technologies, the project aims to support Lebanon’s agricultural sector through its most challenging years, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future.

As the initiative progresses, Lebanon’s agricultural community remains optimistic that these efforts will bring about the necessary transformation, ensuring that Lebanon’s agriculture continues to be a cornerstone of economic growth and stability for generations to come.