Radisson Hotel Group Expands in Maharashtra with New Resort

Radisson Hotel Group has broadened its footprint in Maharashtra with the inauguration of a new 103-key resort, Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara. This new addition marks Radisson's 12th operational hotel in the state, underlining its commitment to expanding in this strategic market.

In a company statement, Radisson Hotel Group emphasized that the opening of Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara is a notable enhancement to their existing network of hospitality establishments in Maharashtra. 'We are confident that it will support the development of hospitality infrastructure in the region while contributing to the local economy by generating multiple job opportunities,' remarked Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group.

With over 180 hotels currently in operation or under development across India, Radisson's portfolio predominantly focuses on tier II and III markets, showcasing its expansive reach and influence within the hospitality sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)