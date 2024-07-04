Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands in Maharashtra with New Resort

Radisson Hotel Group has further expanded its presence in Maharashtra by inaugurating a new 103-key resort. The Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara is the group's 12th operational hotel in the state and aims to enhance hospitality infrastructure while generating local employment opportunities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:21 IST
Radisson Hotel Group Expands in Maharashtra with New Resort
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group has broadened its footprint in Maharashtra with the inauguration of a new 103-key resort, Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara. This new addition marks Radisson's 12th operational hotel in the state, underlining its commitment to expanding in this strategic market.

In a company statement, Radisson Hotel Group emphasized that the opening of Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara is a notable enhancement to their existing network of hospitality establishments in Maharashtra. 'We are confident that it will support the development of hospitality infrastructure in the region while contributing to the local economy by generating multiple job opportunities,' remarked Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group.

With over 180 hotels currently in operation or under development across India, Radisson's portfolio predominantly focuses on tier II and III markets, showcasing its expansive reach and influence within the hospitality sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024