Left Menu

Gujarat's Heritage Sites Draw Nearly 37 Lakh Tourists, Boosting Local Economy

In Gujarat, over 36.95 lakh tourists visited 18 heritage sites last year. Among these, four UNESCO World Heritage Sites attracted significant interest, notably Heritage City Ahmedabad and Rani Ki Vav. These sites enhance the local economy and employment while showcasing architectural and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:46 IST
Gujarat's Heritage Sites Draw Nearly 37 Lakh Tourists, Boosting Local Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable testament to Gujarat's rich cultural heritage, over 36.95 lakh tourists, comprising both Indian and foreign nationals, thronged to 18 heritage sites across the state last year, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Notably, four UNESCO World Heritage Sites played a pivotal role in this influx, drawing more than 12.88 lakh visitors and significantly contributing to the local economy by spurring employment opportunities. Heritage City Ahmedabad, Rani Ki Vav in Patan, Dholavira in Kutch, and Champaner in Panchmahal district emerged as top attractions.

Recognized for their architectural uniqueness and historical significance, these sites gained international acclaim from UNESCO. As part of the state's strategic Heritage Tourism Policy 2020-25, initiatives are underway to further develop Gujarat's heritage as prime tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025