Gujarat's Heritage Sites Draw Nearly 37 Lakh Tourists, Boosting Local Economy

In a remarkable testament to Gujarat's rich cultural heritage, over 36.95 lakh tourists, comprising both Indian and foreign nationals, thronged to 18 heritage sites across the state last year, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Notably, four UNESCO World Heritage Sites played a pivotal role in this influx, drawing more than 12.88 lakh visitors and significantly contributing to the local economy by spurring employment opportunities. Heritage City Ahmedabad, Rani Ki Vav in Patan, Dholavira in Kutch, and Champaner in Panchmahal district emerged as top attractions.

Recognized for their architectural uniqueness and historical significance, these sites gained international acclaim from UNESCO. As part of the state's strategic Heritage Tourism Policy 2020-25, initiatives are underway to further develop Gujarat's heritage as prime tourist destinations.

