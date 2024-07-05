Left Menu

AUB and Media for Peace to Host AI Training for Sahelian Journalists in Maroua

The AUB, dedicated to advancing African media development, remains steadfast in its commitment to the success of this initiative, aligned with its broader efforts to support and empower media across the continent.

The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), in collaboration with Media for Peace, is set to organize a training seminar focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) for journalists in the Sahel region. Scheduled for July 9-10, 2024, in Maroua, Cameroon's Far North Region, this initiative aims to bolster the capacity of media professionals in leveraging AI, a pivotal tool in today's media landscape.

Under the patronage of Mr. Midjiyawa Bakari, Governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon, the seminar will convene training experts, communication professionals, and representatives from both the AUB and Media for Peace. Central to the seminar's agenda is highlighting AI's transformative role in journalistic practices, spanning information gathering, analysis, fact-checking, and content personalization to better engage diverse audiences.

