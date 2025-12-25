Tribute to Upen Kisku: Legacy of a Tribal Leader
Tributes pour in for former West Bengal minister Upen Kisku, who passed away at 73 in Bankura. A seven-time MLA, Kisku was known for his dedication to the SC, ST, and OBC communities. His death follows treatment for head injuries sustained from a fall at his residence.
Former West Bengal minister Upen Kisku, a towering figure in the tribal community, passed away at a private hospital in Bankura. Kisku, 73, succumbed to serious head injuries sustained after a fall at his home.
A seasoned politician, Kisku served as a seven-time MLA from Raipur in Bankura and held various ministerial portfolios, including SC, ST, and OBC Welfare, during the Left Front government. His contributions to the marginalized sections were noteworthy.
The CPI(M) announced his passing on Wednesday night, marking the end of an era for the tribal leader who dedicated his life to public service and the upliftment of marginalized communities.
