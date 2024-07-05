Rajiv Bajaj Urges Govt to Review GST on Clean Fuel Vehicles

In a significant development, Bajaj Auto's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has strongly suggested that the government should reassess GST rates on vehicles powered by clean fuels. This call to action comes in the wake of the launch of the first integrated motorcycle, Freedom 125, and highlights concerns over the use of 'unsustainable subsidies' to push for electric vehicles.

Rajiv Bajaj's statement came during the unveiling of the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle at an event attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The bike, priced from Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom), is seen as a groundbreaking innovation in the two-wheeler industry, providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles.

According to Bajaj, the current emphasis on electrification within the automotive industry is chaotic, both in India and globally. He advocates for sustainable technologies to be promoted in manners that are equally sustainable, without the paradox of unsustainable subsidies. The Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle, capable of saving up to 50% on fuel costs and offering a range of over 200 kilometers per 2 kilograms of CNG, stands as a testament to Bajaj Auto Ltd's R&D capabilities and environmental commitment.